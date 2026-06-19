Russia’s Volgograd region holds large-scale mobilization drills

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Authorities in Russia’s Volgograd region have reportedly conducted training exercises for officials on managing large-scale mobilization procedures.

The drills were held in Volgograd, Volzhsky, and several other settlements across the region. In Volzhsky, participants reportedly set up a preliminary assembly point for citizens subject to mobilization, a section for delivering summons, a facility for receiving and transferring equipment, as well as a training headquarters for alert coordination and defense-related measures, News.Az reports, citing United24media.

“The goal is to explain how mobilization measures are carried out and to share experience. Preparing for mobilization is a peacetime process and is carried out continuously,” said Oleg Filimonov, head of mobilization training and classified administrative work in the Volzhsky administration.

Meanwhile, Russian authorities have carried out large-scale detentions of men in the city of Penza, targeting draft-eligible residents and pressuring some to sign military contracts.

The accounts were shared by subscribers of the Telegram channels Govorit NeMoskva and Idite Lesom, who described checkpoints set up by traffic police, masked personnel, and military enlistment officers.

One local resident said officers were primarily stopping men who had previously received draft notices but had failed to appear at enlistment offices, noting that checks focused on military registration and alleged draft evasion. He added that he did not personally witness any arrests.

Other accounts described growing panic in the city, with residents calling relatives to warn men to stay off the streets. According to these reports, local media outlets did not cover the alleged round-ups.

A Penza resident told Idite Lesom that authorities were “detaining absolutely everyone, stopping cars and public transport,” adding that some of those detained were allegedly taken away and pressured into signing military contracts.

The reported raids come amid growing speculation that Russia may be preparing a new wave of mobilization. Sustained battlefield losses and a stalled offensive have fueled expectations in Moscow that a large-scale call-up could be launched later this year. According to these reports, the resulting pressure is already being felt within military enlistment offices.

News.Az