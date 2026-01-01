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G7 summit in France — Ukraine, Iran deal and global security on agenda
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US-Iran peace deal — World reacts as Hormuz and nuclear talks take center stage
Putin sets September 20 for Russian parliamentary elections
Iran introduces ruble trading board amid central bank chief’s Moscow trip
Iran to link electricity grid with Qatar soon
Tehran links Israeli pullout from Lebanon to US deal
Tunisia confirm sacking of head coach Lamouchi after one World Cup game
Former CAR leader Bozizé on trial for crimes against humanity
Qatar targets rapid LNG output boost after Hormuz reopens
Police officer stabbed to death in northern Iran
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