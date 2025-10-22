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Job Cut
Tag:
Job Cut
Volkswagen to slash 50,000 jobs amid profit slump
10 Mar 2026-22:17
Oracle weighs wide job cuts amid $50B AI expansion plan
06 Mar 2026-13:15
Aston Martin set to slash workforce amid tariff hit
25 Feb 2026-15:18
Heineken to cut up to 6,000 jobs amid market slump
11 Feb 2026-12:17
Oracle eyes up to 30,000 job cuts amid AI push
02 Feb 2026-11:38
Meta plans 10% job cuts in Reality Labs division
14 Jan 2026-17:29
Red Cross to cut 2,900 jobs, reduce 2026 budget
21 Nov 2025-18:17
Verizon announces over 13,000 job cuts in major restructuring
20 Nov 2025-16:54
Paramount Skydance shares clim after cost-cutting, job reduction plans
11 Nov 2025-15:56
Meta to cut hundreds of AI jobs, shift focus to new TBD Lab
22 Oct 2025-17:06
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