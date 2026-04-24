Nike to cut 1,400 jobs in global restructuring push

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US sportswear giant Nike has announced it will eliminate about 1,400 jobs worldwide as part of broader changes within its Global Operations team, with the majority of the reductions affecting roles in the technology division.

In a message to employees, Chief Operating Officer Venkatesh Alagirisamy stated that the company is now in the “final stretch” of its “Win Now” action plan, which is designed to strengthen its business model and improve long-term performance, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Across the company, we have been taking deliberate steps to strengthen our foundation, sharpen how we compete, and build a model designed to deliver long-term profitable growth,” he said.

Nike noted that the restructuring will affect team structures, work locations, and overall headcount over the coming weeks, as the company aims to make its operations faster, simpler, and more precise.

“These reductions are very hard for the teammates directly affected and for the teams around them, too,” Alagirisamy added.

The company explained that it is reshaping its technology division to form leaner teams, consolidate its operational footprint, and focus on two primary hubs: its headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, and the Nike India Technology Center.

Nike also confirmed adjustments to its Air Manufacturing Innovation operations located in Beaverton, St. Louis, and Vietnam, stating that staffing levels will be realigned to better match business requirements and enhance efficiency.

Furthermore, the company said it will relocate some Converse footwear manufacturing and engineering resources closer to its factory partners, while also aligning materials operations more closely with its broader supply chain teams.

According to Nike, these measures are intended to reduce internal complexity, improve responsiveness across operations, and reinforce the company’s foundation for future growth.

News.Az