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Joint Task Force
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Joint Task Force
US strike kills 3 on narco vessel in eastern Pacific
The US Southern Command said it carried out a lethal strike on a vessel linked to narco-trafficking in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing three people on board.
27 Apr 2026-10:00
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