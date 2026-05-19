Airbus targets 10% spending cuts amid global economic uncertainty

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European aerospace giant Airbus has instructed thousands of employees to slash non-industrial spending by 10%. The company is tightening its belt as a combination of global economic uncertainty and persistent supply chain bottlenecks continue to pressure its core commercial jetliner operations, according to industry sources.

The newly disclosed "cost-containment" directive specifically targets non-manufacturing expenditures across its commercial aircraft division and corporate headquarters. This belt-tightening measure builds upon "LEAD," an existing two-year-old efficiency and cost-saving initiative already underway within the manufacturer, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The directive, which has quietly been implemented behind the scenes for several weeks, is designed to curb operational overhead.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the strategy takes direct aim at reducing the aerospace group's reliance on external, third-party contractors—a resource pool that has traditionally served as a fundamental pillar of the company's engineering and corporate workforce.

News.Az