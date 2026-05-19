Northern and central India braces for severe heatwave

+ ↺ − 16 px

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over the plains of northwest and central India during the week, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to the weather forecasting agency, a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by two to three degrees Celsius is likely over many parts of northwest India until May 24, and by three to four degrees Celsius over Chhattisgarh till May 21.

A yellow warning for heat wave conditions in the national capital for the next three days has been issued. According to IMD, isolated places in the city are likely to reel under intense heat during the day.

The state-run broadcaster, All India Radio (AIR), quoted the IMD as saying that the maximum temperature in New Delhi hit around 43 to 45 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover near 28 degrees Celsius.

India Meteorological Department has advised the people in the heatwave-affected areas to take necessary precautions and avoid prolonged exposure to extreme heat.

News.Az