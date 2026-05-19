Car bomb hits Syria defense ministry center in Damascus - VIDEO

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An explosive device detonated inside a vehicle parked outside a high-level military facility in Syria's capital city on Tuesday, according to local defense officials. The blast occurred directly at the main entrance gate of the Ministry of Defense's armament management center in Damascus.

Syrian military sources confirmed that the targeted explosion killed one security guard stationed at the gate and left six other personnel wounded, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

No group has claimed immediate responsibility for the car bombing, and state security forces have cordoned off the surrounding area to launch an investigation into how the vehicle breached the facility's perimeter.

News.Az