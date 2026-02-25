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Kuroda
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Former Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has publicly urged the central bank to continue raising interest rates and has warned that expansive government spending could intensify inflationary pressures in Japan.26 Feb 2026-15:33
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Former Haruhiko Kuroda, who led Japan’s central bank for a decade, called for continued interest rate increases and tighter fiscal policy, warning that Premier Sanae Takaichi’s proposed spending could overheat the economy.25 Feb 2026-10:59
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