News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
27.1°C
80.8°F
Feels like:
27.5°C
27.5°F
| Patchy rain nearby
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Legal Opinion
Tag:
Legal Opinion
Legal opinion in Austria rules headscarf ban for schoolgirls unconstitutional
A legal expert in Austria has concluded that a newly passed regulation prohibiting girls under the age of 14 from wearing headscarves in schools is unconstitutional.
21 Apr 2026-16:37
Latest News
Tehran police arrest individual over alleged use of Starlink equipment
Iran rejects Kuwait’s claim of hostile plot on island as “utterly baseless”
Australian researches develop low-cost heat-resistant malaria shot
Iranian student sentenced to prison over national security charges
Samsung S90F Smart TV drops to record low price
Israel briefly detains senior UN official at Ben Gurion Airport
Lebanon and Israel: from confrontation to peace without Hezbollah
Iran FM says US “maximalist approach” main obstacle to ending war
Netherlands still imports Russian LNG despite EU phase-out push
Eight consecutive earthquakes hit near Tehran, no damage reported
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31