Lijian 2 Rocket

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Latest News
BYD surpasses 1 million users with 5,924 flash charging stations
Apple, Intel have reached preliminary chip-making deal
Russia unveils Geran-5, similar to Ukraine’s Peklo drone
UK's HMS Dragon headed to Middle East for potential Hormuz mission
South Africa rejects Ghana’s call for AU debate on xenophobic violence
Australia’s far-right scores major lower house victory
Péter Magyar takes office as Hungary’s PM
Poland ready for incoming US troops to strengthen NATO
Bahrain arrests 41 over alleged Iran IRGC links
Siblings detained in Mashhad protests face possible death penalty
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