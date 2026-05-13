News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
19.1°C
66.4°F
Feels like:
19.1°C
19.1°F
| Sunny
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Meta Offices
Tag:
Meta Offices
Why are Meta employees protesting inside company offices?
Employees at Meta distributed protest flyers across several U.S. offices after the company introduced mouse tracking software on employee computers.
13 May 2026-06:49
Latest News
Why did Mercedes-Benz sell its Berlin dealerships?
Why did the U.S. lower its Brent oil price forecast for 2026?
Wine consumption in world slumps to lowest level since 1957 — OIV
Why is Air India facing one of the biggest crises in its modern history?
What are semiconductors, and why are they so important globally?
Why are Samsung workers threatening a major strike in South Korea?
Why are Meta employees protesting inside company offices?
Why is SpaceX planning new “spaceports” around the world?
How is artificial intelligence transforming sports in China?
Why has Florentino Perez called new presidential elections at Real Madrid?
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31