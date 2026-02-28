News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
5°C
41°F
Feels like:
-0.9°C
-0.9°F
| Partly cloudy
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Miranshah
Tag:
Miranshah
Pakistan army destroys Afghan Taliban post near Miranshah -
VIDEO
28 Feb 2026-13:25
Latest News
Israel halts gas production and refinery operations after Iran attack
Reports: Oil companies stop fuel shipments in the Strait of Hormuz
Israeli attack on school in southern Iran kills 57 students -
UPDATED
Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry warns against travel to Israel
UAE successfully shot down a new batch of missiles
Iran's missile debris fell in Qatar after being shot down
Airstrike near Tehran hit school, killing two students
Iran's army reports launching dozens of drones towards Israel
Jim Carrey’s transformation ignites social media frenzy
US vows to continue large-scale air and sea strikes
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31