Pakistan army destroys Afghan Taliban post near Miranshah - VIDEO

  • Politics
Photo: Al Jazeera

The Pakistan Armed Forces have targeted and destroyed an Afghan Taliban post near Miranshah, according to state broadcaster PTV citing security sources.

Officials confirmed that “Operation Ghazab lil-Haq is still ongoing and will continue until its objectives are achieved,” News.Az reports, citing  PTV.

The strike is part of Pakistan’s broader campaign against Taliban positions along the North Waziristan region, aimed at disrupting militant operations and improving border security.

State media emphasized that further operations are expected as military forces continue to target insurgent strongholds in the area.


By Aysel Mammadzada

