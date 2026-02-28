Pakistan army destroys Afghan Taliban post near Miranshah - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pakistan Armed Forces have targeted and destroyed an Afghan Taliban post near Miranshah, according to state broadcaster PTV citing security sources.

Officials confirmed that “Operation Ghazab lil-Haq is still ongoing and will continue until its objectives are achieved,” News.Az reports, citing PTV.

*آپریشن غضب للحق جاری*



افغان طالبان رجیم کو بلا اشتعال جارحیت کے خلاف بھرپور اور موثر جواب دیا جارہا ہے، *سیکیورٹی ذرائع*



پاک فوج نے میرانشاہ کے قریب افغان طالبان کے پوسٹ ٹاور کو انتہائی مہارت سے تباہ کر دیا، *سکیورٹی ذرائع*



آپریشن غضب للحق تاحال جاری ہے اور اپنے اہداف حاصل… pic.twitter.com/IXwjVmHfoB — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) February 28, 2026

The strike is part of Pakistan’s broader campaign against Taliban positions along the North Waziristan region, aimed at disrupting militant operations and improving border security.

State media emphasized that further operations are expected as military forces continue to target insurgent strongholds in the area.

