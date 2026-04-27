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Musicians
Venice opera house drops music director after nepotism scandal
La Fenice opera house in Venice has dismissed Beatrice Venezi as its incoming music director, just months before she was set to assume the role.
27 Apr 2026-21:59
Latest News
Venice opera house drops music director after nepotism scandal
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