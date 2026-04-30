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Obligations
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Capricorn approaches April 30 with a strong sense of responsibility and long term focus, as planetary influences highlight structure and accountability. The Moon’s tense aspect with Jupiter may create pressure between expanding your ambitions and managing existing commitments.30 Apr 2026-10:30
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The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to issue its first-ever opinion on climate change today, in a case led by Vanuatu that could define nations’ legal duties to combat global warming and compensate for its damage.23 Jul 2025-10:39
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By Faiq Mahmudov
Azerbaijani economist and Milli Majlis deputy, Vugar Bayramov , emphasized the importance of securing more financial resources in the fight against climate change, particularly in the context of COP targets. Bayramov highlighted that the commitment of countries to both policy and financial obligations is critical in addressing the global climate crisis.01 Oct 2024-16:14
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