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Parliamentary Group
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On April 23, an Irish parliamentary delegation headed by Tony McCormack, Convenor of the Friends of Azerbaijan Group in the Houses of the Oireachtas, visited Azerbaijan and toured the cities of Shusha and Khankendi.23 Apr 2026-19:55
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An Azerbaijani delegation led by Tahir Mirkishili, head of the Azerbaijan–Austria Inter-Parliamentary Working Group, has paid an official visit to Austria for discussions on bilateral parliamentary relations and issues of mutual interest.26 Nov 2025-21:59
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