Irish parliamentary group tours Shusha and Khankendi

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On April 23, an Irish parliamentary delegation headed by Tony McCormack, Convenor of the Friends of Azerbaijan Group in the Houses of the Oireachtas, visited Azerbaijan and toured the cities of Shusha and Khankendi.

The delegation’s visit to Shusha began at the City Square, where members were informed that statues of Azerbaijani cultural figures Khurshidbanu Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibeyli had been shot at during the occupation period, News.Az reports citing local media.

The delegation then visited the Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque, observed the Shusha Fortress walls, and proceeded to Jidir Duzu Plain.

In Khankendi, the delegation visited Victory Square, Garabagh University, and observed ongoing large-scale construction projects carried out by the Azerbaijani government. It was noted that normal life is returning to the liberated territories, with former internally displaced persons gradually returning to their homes as reconstruction progresses.

News.Az