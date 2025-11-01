- News
- Patient
Tag:
Patient
-
American doctor Peter Stafford was discharged on Saturday from Berlin’s Charité hospital after receiving treatment for Ebola, the hospital told POLITICO.06 Jun 2026-16:56
-
-
The suspected death toll from the rapidly spreading Ebola virus in central Africa has risen by 30 percent in a single day, as health experts work urgently to contain the outbreak.19 May 2026-20:16
-
-
German prosecutors have charged a paediatrician with 130 counts of sexual abuse in a case that has shocked the country and raised serious concerns about child protection and oversight within the healthcare system.15 May 2026-10:35
-
-
Four hospitals in California received a D grade in a new national patient safety report that evaluates healthcare quality and risk prevention across the United States.13 May 2026-13:58
-
-
A unique food delivery request from a cancer patient recently triggered a chain of caregiving efforts in Guangdong, China.02 May 2026-10:21
-
-
A hospital in southern China says it has helped a stroke patient take steps again using a rehabilitation system controlled by his own thoughts.11 Apr 2026-20:29
-
-
Online patient portals at several hospitals in Belgium have gone offline following a cyberattack targeting a Dutch software provider.10 Apr 2026-14:32
-
-
A “fit and healthy” teenager who was meant to be preparing for GCSEs is instead facing health battle initially thought to be growing pains or a football injury.10 Apr 2026-12:06
-
-
Health officials in Washington state have confirmed the first known human infection with the H5N5 strain of bird flu, marking a rare development in the ongoing spread of avian influenza across the U.S. The patient, an older adult with underlying health conditions, has died, authorities announced late Friday.22 Nov 2025-11:34
-