Chinese cancer patient uses food delivery app to seek companionship

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A unique food delivery request from a cancer patient recently triggered a chain of caregiving efforts in Guangdong, China.

A young woman, named Xiao Li, is receiving treatment for a rare form of blood cancer, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on April 25, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

As her family is working to fund her treatment, the 24-year-old is often alone in hospital.

While looking through a food delivery app on April 15, Xiao Li decided to place a special order — companionship.

She wrote in her request: "Sit by my bedside and accompany me for two hours."

Her order was accepted by a delivery rider, who also brought fruits and flowers to the hospital.

He shared his experience with a local delivery rider group, inspiring others to pay Xiao Li a visit. They brought her fruits and milk, and some of them even adjusted their working hours to chat with her.

One of her visitors, a rider only known as Chen, told Chinese media: "She doesn't have family by her side. I empathised with her, so I wanted to visit her."

As her predicament was shared online, Xiao Li began to receive more visitors, including a police officer and a cancer survivor, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

The cancer survivor, who is in her 60s, encouraged Xiao Li: "Look at how well I am doing. You should stay strong and keep going."

These acts of kindness touched the young woman.

"I received a lot of encouragement from many people and am very thankful for their companionship," Xiao Li said.

News.Az