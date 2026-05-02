Chinese cancer patient uses food delivery app to seek companionship
A unique food delivery request from a cancer patient recently triggered a chain of caregiving efforts in Guangdong, China.
A young woman, named Xiao Li, is receiving treatment for a rare form of blood cancer, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on April 25, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
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As her family is working to fund her treatment, the 24-year-old is often alone in hospital.
While looking through a food delivery app on April 15, Xiao Li decided to place a special order — companionship.
She wrote in her request: "Sit by my bedside and accompany me for two hours."
Her order was accepted by a delivery rider, who also brought fruits and flowers to the hospital.
He shared his experience with a local delivery rider group, inspiring others to pay Xiao Li a visit. They brought her fruits and milk, and some of them even adjusted their working hours to chat with her.
One of her visitors, a rider only known as Chen, told Chinese media: "She doesn't have family by her side. I empathised with her, so I wanted to visit her."
As her predicament was shared online, Xiao Li began to receive more visitors, including a police officer and a cancer survivor, according to a report by South China Morning Post.
The cancer survivor, who is in her 60s, encouraged Xiao Li: "Look at how well I am doing. You should stay strong and keep going."
These acts of kindness touched the young woman.
"I received a lot of encouragement from many people and am very thankful for their companionship," Xiao Li said.
By Ulviyya Salmanli