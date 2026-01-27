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Meta eyes premium subscriptions on Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp
Meta Platforms plans to begin testing new subscription offerings that would give users access to exclusive features across its apps, the company announced.
27 Jan 2026-10:54
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