Sweden set to reveal plans to provide Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine

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Sweden is planning to provide Ukraine with Jas 39 Gripen fighter jets of different variants through a combination of donations and sales, according to a Swedish daily newspaper Aftonbladet.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is expected to announce the handing over of Jas 39 Gripen C/D fighter jets on 28 May, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainska Pravda.

Meanwhile, negotiations are expected to begin on the sale to Ukraine of the more modern Jas 39 Gripen E aircraft, financed through an EU loan.

"Kristersson will visit the Uppland Air Wing in Uppsala [on 28 May]. A press conference will be held as part of the visit at which news regarding international cooperation in the field of aviation will be presented."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in 2025 that Ukraine expected to receive 150 Gripen aircraft, with the first deliveries planned for 2026.

Kristersson earlier announced the signing of a letter of intent with Zelenskyy on the sale of 100-150 Gripen E fighters to Ukraine.

Kristersson believes it is possible to begin deliveries of Gripen aircraft to Ukraine within three years.

Ukraine's Air Force noted that Swedish Gripens cost less than comparable aircraft, are cheaper to maintain and will integrate smoothly into Ukraine's aviation system.

News.Az