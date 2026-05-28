Opening ceremony for Baku–Tbilisi–Kars Railway to take place June 2

+ ↺ − 16 px

The official inauguration of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars (BTK) railway is scheduled to take place on June 2.

The ceremony will be held at Georgia's Akhalkalaki station. Officials from Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye are expected to attend the event, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Although the BTK railway has been operating in test mode since 2017, its formal commissioning will only now be realized. The railway's total length is 827 kilometers, of which 213 kilometers pass through Georgia. Construction of the Georgian section was financed by a $775 million loan provided by Azerbaijan, which is planned to be repaid through revenues generated by the project.

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) told Report that modernization works on the BTK railway were carried out between May 2023 and May 2024, successfully completed. As a result of the reconstruction, the line"s annual capacity has increased from 1 million tons to 5 million tons.

News.Az