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Profit-taking
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India's Tata Motors (TATM.NS), opens new tab reported a 69.6% jump in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, led by strong tax-cuts driven demand for trucks and buses.13 May 2026-15:02
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SoftBank Group reported a net profit of 1.9 trillion yen ($12.05 billion) for the January–March quarter on Wednesday, marking a sharp increase from 517 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.13 May 2026-10:56
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Sony Group Corp. announced on Friday that its net profit for the fiscal year ending in March declined by 3.4 percent to 1.03 trillion yen (approximately $6.57 billion).08 May 2026-09:44
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Top Australian investment bank Macquarie (MQG.AX), opens new tab reported its biggest annual profit in three years on Friday, beating market consensus, as its key commodity division benefited from a rise in client hedging activity amid heightened market volatility.08 May 2026-04:53
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Philips reported that its first-quarter profits doubled year on year, while maintaining its sales outlook as the company continues efforts to move beyond a long-running scandal involving defective sleep apnea devices.06 May 2026-09:54
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