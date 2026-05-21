Nvidia profit triples as CEO Jensen Huang forecasts AI growth

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nvidia reported another blockbuster quarter that blew past Wall Street expectations, driven by insatiable global demand for its artificial intelligence processors. Alongside the surging financial results, CEO Jensen Huang projected further revenue growth for the upcoming quarter, cementing the company's position as the primary engine behind the global AI infrastructure buildout.

For the first quarter, the world's most valuable company delivered revenue and profit numbers well above analyst forecasts, turning in what Huang described on the investor call as an "extraordinary quarter." Capitalizing on this massive influx of cash, Nvidia announced an enormous $80 billion share buyback program and a substantial dividend increase for its investors, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

During the call, Huang moved to reassure the market that Nvidia can sustain its historic growth trajectory despite rising competition. Backed by a rapidly broadening base of enterprise and cloud customers, the CEO noted that the company's next-generation products will help it smash past the $1 trillion sales forecast previously set for its flagship AI chips. "We should be growing faster than hyperscale capex," Huang stated confidently.

As Nvidia's silicon powers virtually every major data center across the globe, its quarterly financial health serves as a critical barometer for the tech sector at large. However, despite the stellar headline figures, shares dipped 1.6% in extended trading—a subtle signal that investors are weighing the long-term durability of the AI boom against a growing field of rival chipmakers. Analysts noted that the primary question moving forward is whether Nvidia can convince the market that this massive hardware buildout will sustain its momentum through 2027 and 2028.

News.Az