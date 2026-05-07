Shell Q1 net profit rises as Middle East war drives oil prices

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British energy giant Shell posted a 19-percent increase in net profit for the first quarter, as the war in the Middle East pushed oil and gas prices higher amid volatile trading conditions in global energy markets, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Profit after tax climbed to $5.69 billion in the January–March period, compared with $4.78 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2025, according to Shell’s earnings statement.

“Shell delivered strong results enabled by our relentless focus on operational performance in a quarter marked by unprecedented disruption in global energy markets,” said Chief Executive Wael Sawan.

News.Az