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Qwen Model
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Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is preparing to launch an agentic artificial intelligence service for businesses, aiming to capitalize on growing interest in AI assistants capable of performing real tasks.16 Mar 2026-09:20
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Chinese technology giant Alibaba on Monday unveiled a new artificial intelligence model, Qwen3.5, designed for what it describes as the emerging “agentic AI era,” highlighting major gains in performance and cost efficiency that it says outperform leading U.S. competitors on several benchmarks.16 Feb 2026-13:24
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