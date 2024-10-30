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Syria Camps
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The European Union’s diplomatic arm will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to address the situation of 55,000 ISIS-linked detainees, some of whom are EU citizens, after the United States abruptly paused much of its aid to the two camps in Syria.19 Mar 2025-00:54
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The US confirmed on Wednesday that it conducted air strikes on ISIS camps in Syria on October 28, resulting in the deaths of dozens of operatives, News.Az reports citing The National.30 Oct 2024-20:08
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