US strikes kill 35 ISIS members in Syria camps

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US confirmed on Wednesday that it conducted air strikes on ISIS camps in Syria on October 28, resulting in the deaths of dozens of operatives, News.Az reports citing The National.

US Central Command said its forces “conducted a series of strikes against several known ISIS camps” somewhere in the Syrian desert.The military action targeted “multiple ISIS senior leaders”, Centcom said, and resulted in “up to 35 ISIS operatives killed”.It added that “there are no indications of civilian casualties”.This is the third known US military action against ISIS camps in Syria since September.On October 11, the US Central Command said it had carried out air strikes to “disrupt” ISIS capabilities. And on September 16, it said US forces had killed “at least 28 ISIS operatives, including at least four senior leaders” at a “remote ISIS training camp in central Syria”.ISIS declared a "caliphate" across large parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014, compelling the US and global allies to form an international coalition against the group.Iraq retook its territory from extremists in 2017 while remnants of the group are still active, launching occasional attacks.Baghdad announced a joint US-Iraqi raid of ISIS operatives in the country on October 22, wherein nine commanders were killed, including the “so-called governor of Iraq”.

News.Az