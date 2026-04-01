- News
- Tariff Cuts
Tag:
Tariff Cuts
-
The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on Tuesday opened a public comment process on the "U.S.-China Board of Trade" agreed by the two countries' leaders last month that could lead to both sides cutting tariffs on some non-strategic goods.03 Jun 2026-04:42
-
-
China and the United States have agreed to expand agricultural trade through tariff reductions and tackle non-tariff barriers and market access issues, China's commerce ministry said on Saturday after this week's summit in Beijing, opens new tab.16 May 2026-20:12
-