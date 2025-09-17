News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
21.1°C
70°F
Feels like:
21.1°C
21.1°F
| Sunny
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Tech Partner
Tag:
Tech Partner
Microsoft CEO announces $30B investment in the UK over four years
17 Sep 2025-00:08
Latest News
Who are the hostages Pakistan is seeking to free from Somali Pirates?
What are the mass graves Poland is searching for in Ukraine?
IRGC targeted US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain
US Air Force confident in fix for Boeing KC-46 refueling tanker
Kenyan police shot one dead at protests
What is the aim of the U.S. strike on Iran during ongoing talks?
Eastern Chad an emerging frontline in Sudan war
Nigeria’s conflict-hit Borno state battles cholera outbreak that has killed 74
US launches new strikes on Iran after helicopter downed
Bolivian demonstrators warn of actions near military facilities
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31