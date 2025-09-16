Microsoft CEO announces $30B investment in the UK over four years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella stated in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the company is "committed to creating new opportunities for people and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic, and ensuring America remains a trusted and reliable tech partner for the United Kingdom," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

That’s why today we announced a $30B investment in the UK over four years, including building the country’s largest supercomputer with over 23,000 of the world’s most advanced GPUs, to expand the digital infrastructure that will bring our two nations even closer together,”

