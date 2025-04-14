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Temporary Technology
U.S. pauses some tech tariffs, Chinese exports surge - what’s moving markets
14 Apr 2025-15:06
Latest News
Iraq bus crash kills 21, 19 wounded
What does Nikol Pashinyan's victory mean for Armenia?
Nvidia CEO says company is working with LG on humanoid robots and data centers
Armenia's CEC: Pashinyan's party leads with 51.03% of the vote
Iran warns of more "crushing blows" if Israel expands attacks
Tesla's all-new roadster EV Supercar to launch in weeks -
Leaked
Ipsos quick count shows statistical tie in Peru's presidential race
What to know about Bab al-Mandab, a crucial waterway that Iran is threatening to block
BREAKING
: Israel strikes targets across Iran, explosions heard in several cities
Gold extends losses on US interest rate-hike fears
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