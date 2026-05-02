Audi F1 star's car catches fire before Miami race start - VIDEO

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F1 star Nico Hulkenberg was unable to even start the Miami Grand Prix sprint race, after a dramatic incident pre-race.

Hulkenberg was completing his lap to the grid when his Audi power unit caught fire, with smoke and flames pouring out of the German's car, News.Az reports, citing Gpfans.

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He was able to bring his car to a stop at the side of the circuit, where marshals extinguished the flames, but Hulkenberg's participation in the sprint race was confirmed to be over by Audi racing director Allan McNish, while his participation in grand prix qualifying later on Saturday was also in doubt.

"We had something in the garage which we thought was sorted out, but clearly there was a problem going to the grid, and we need to get the car back to have a look at it," McNish confirmed to Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz, before Kravitz then asked about qualifying.

"We need to get it back before we can really see," McNish replied.

It meant that Audi had just one car taking to the grid for the start of the Miami GP sprint race, with Gabriel Bortoleto their only hope of scoring points, starting the race from 11th with eighth place good enough for points in a sprint race.

News.Az