Iran says renewed conflict with US "possible" after Trump rejects latest peace proposal

Iran says renewed conflict with US "possible" after Trump rejects latest peace proposal

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A senior Iranian military official has said renewed conflict with the US is “possible” after Donald Trump rejected the latest peace proposal from Tehran.

“Evidence has shown that the United States is not committed to any promises or agreements,” said Brig. Gen. Mohammad Jafar Asadi, spokesman for Iran’s military headquarters, in remarks carried by Iranian news agencies, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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“Surprise measures are planned for the enemy, beyond their imagination,” Asadi said.

Official Iranian outlets also meanwhile restated an uncompromising position on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

“With its dominance and control over nearly 2,000 kilometers of Iran’s coastline in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC (Revolutionary Guards) Navy will make this water area a source of livelihood and power for the dear Iranian people and a source of security and prosperity for the region,” the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Saturday.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly demanded that freedom of navigation be restored through Hormuz since declaring a ceasefire early last month. But Iranian officials have responded that the strait will remain under Iran’s supervision.

News.Az