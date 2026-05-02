Top Republicans express concern over Trump plan to withdraw troops from Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two top Republican lawmakers expressed concern on Saturday about the Pentagon's decision to withdraw 5,000 troops from NATO ally ​Germany, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Germany to return rare Irritator dinosaur skull to Brazil

Austrian police arrest suspect in HiPP baby food poisoning extortion case

US begins withdrawal of 5,000 troops from Germany

OpenAI and SpaceX join Pentagon to build AI-first military

Here are some details: "We are very concerned by the ‌decision to withdraw a U.S. brigade from Germany," U.S. Senator Roger Wicker and U.S. Representative Mike Rogers said in a joint statement.

Wicker, a ​Republican elected from Mississippi, and Rogers, from Alabama, chair ​the Senate and House Armed Services Committees, respectively.

Their statement ⁠was issued a day after the Pentagon announced the withdrawal ​and said the move was expected to be completed over ​the next six to 12 months.

U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened a drawdown in forces earlier this week after sparring with German Chancellor Friedrich ​Merz, who said on Monday the Iranians were humiliating the ​U.S. in talks to end the two-month-old war and that he did not ‌see ⁠what exit strategy Washington was pursuing.

Wicker and Rogers said that any significant change to the U.S. military's presence in Europe must be reviewed and coordinated with Congress and U.S. allies.

"We expect ​the Department to ​engage with ⁠its oversight committees in the days and weeks ahead on this decision and its implications for ​U.S. deterrence and transatlantic security," they said in ​the ⁠statement.

Even if NATO allies raise defense spending to 5% of GDP, building the capabilities to take over conventional deterrence will take ⁠time, and ​prematurely cutting U.S. forces in Europe "risks ​undermining deterrence and sending the wrong signal to (Russian President) Vladimir Putin," they said ​in the statement.

News.Az