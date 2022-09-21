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The European Commission
SOCAR’s €3B Italian deal reshapes EU energy
24 Feb 2026-10:04
Google targeted by EU over its search advertising auction practices
12 Feb 2026-22:38
EU prepares to hit back as Trump threatens 30% tariff
15 Jul 2025-14:54
EU slashes growth forecasts over higher U.S. tariffs, uncertainty
19 May 2025-18:12
EU envoys discuss sanctions related to Russia chemical weapons use
07 May 2025-23:34
EC to propose 17th sanctions package on Russia on Tuesday — Politico
06 May 2025-14:07
EU proposes reform of electricity market to stabilize prices
14 Mar 2023-11:11
Next round of EU sanctions will target Iranian entities supplying drones to Russia, commission chief says
15 Feb 2023-15:48
Italy gives final approval to justice reform to ensure EU funds
28 Sep 2022-21:59
EU Commission leader backs more sanctions against Russia
21 Sep 2022-22:34
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Ishkhan Verdyan: Armenia–Azerbaijan dialogue enters new phase - INTERVIEW
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