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Tiktok Video
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Singer and actress Ariana Grande has criticized the White House after it used her music without permission in a social media post promoting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), triggering a wave of online debate over the administration’s use of pop music.12 Jun 2026-16:53
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An Afghan national has been sentenced to five years in prison for threatening to kill Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain’s Reform UK party, in a TikTok video posted last year.14 Oct 2025-16:36
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Instagram is reportedly exploring the idea of launching its short-form video feature, Reels, as a standalone app, as the future of Chinese-owned TikTok in the US hangs in the balance.27 Feb 2025-09:00
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