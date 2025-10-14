Afghan man jailed for threatening to kill reform UK leader Nigel Farage in TikTok video

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Afghan national has been sentenced to five years in prison for threatening to kill Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain’s Reform UK party, in a TikTok video posted last year.

Fayaz Khan, who has an AK-47 rifle tattooed on his face, was found guilty by a jury at Southwark Crown Court of making a threat to kill Farage in October 2024, while documenting his journey from Sweden to the United Kingdom, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Prosecutors said Khan filmed the video in response to one posted by Farage, mimicking gunfire and saying “pop, pop, pop” while making shooting gestures.

Farage, who attended Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, told the court the video was “chilling” and said he had been “genuinely worried” for his safety.

Judge Karen Steyn sentenced Khan for both making a threat to kill and attempting to enter Britain illegally, the latter charge to which he had already pleaded guilty.

“Your video was not mere abuse — it was a threat to kill with a firearm and it was, as Mr. Farage put it, ‘pretty chilling,’” the judge said.

Khan shouted at the judge and at Farage as the sentence was handed down, telling him: “You want to be prime minister... you f my life.*”

Outside the court, Farage said he was satisfied with the outcome but expressed concern that Khan could be released early. Khan is expected to be automatically deported after serving his sentence.

Prosecutors also revealed that Khan used a false name and date of birth when he arrived in Britain by small boat, attempting to hide a six-month jail sentence in Sweden.

