Instagram considers separate app for Reels as TikTok faces uncertainty in US

Instagram is reportedly exploring the idea of launching its short-form video feature, Reels, as a standalone app, as the future of Chinese-owned TikTok in the US hangs in the balance.

The social media platform's boss Adam Mosseri told staff about the potential move this week, according to technology industry–focused business publication The Information, which cited a person who heard the remarks.

Instagram's parent company Meta has not yet commented on the issue.

In January, US President Donald Trump granted TikTok a 75-day extension to comply with a law signed by then-President Joe Biden that requires a sale or ban of the platform.

At the time, he floated the possibility of a joint venture running the company, saying he was seeking a 50-50 partnership between "the United States" and its Chinese owner ByteDance. But he did not give any further details on how that might work.

The Biden administration had argued that TikTok, which has 170 million US users, could be used by China as a tool for spying and political manipulation.

Opponents of a ban have cited freedom of speech as a reason for keeping the platform open.

In 2018, Meta launched a standalone app called Lasso to compete with TikTok but it was later shut down.

