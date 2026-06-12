Ariana Grande slams White House over ICE video using her song - VIDEO

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Singer and actress Ariana Grande has criticized the White House after it used her music without permission in a social media post promoting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), triggering a wave of online debate over the administration’s use of pop music.

In a TikTok video posted on June 9, 2026, showing arrests carried out by ICE, the White House used Ariana Grande’s song “bye” as the soundtrack. In the caption, the administration wrote: “Bye-bye President Trump has delivered the most secure border in history”, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

Grande responded directly in the comments, saying: “Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense.” She later reshared screenshots after the comment was reportedly hidden, while her team removed the audio from the video.

The White House has faced similar criticism in the past for using music by artists including Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Kesha and Sabrina Carpenter without approval, with social media users again condemning the administration’s actions.

News.Az