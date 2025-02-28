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Trump Organization
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American magazine Newsweek has published the first renderings of a planned Trump Tower project in Tbilisi, revealing a 70-storey skyscraper set to dominate the Georgian capital’s skyline with the name of US President Donald Trump displayed in large gold letters at the top.07 May 2026-15:18
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The head of the World Trade Organization (WTO) called on Tuesday for reforms to the 30-year-old institution, criticizing its consensus rule that requires unanimous agreement among members to approve global trade deals.28 Oct 2025-13:58
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The European Union is coming to terms with the fact that its agreement with the United States won’t evolve into a comprehensive, reciprocal trade deal that adheres to global trade rules.24 Sep 2025-21:55
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This year’s Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit will center largely on U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war.31 Aug 2025-14:45
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The World Trade Organization (WTO) announced on Thursday that Canada has submitted a complaint regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff measures. trump
14 Mar 2025-00:54
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An official at the UN agency stated on Friday that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) participated in a World Health Organization meeting to discuss the composition of the flu vaccine.28 Feb 2025-21:58
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