Trump’s $499 smartphone will likely be made in China

The Trump Organization’s newly announced smartphone will likely be made in China, experts say, despite claims that the device will be manufactured in the U.S, News.Az reports citing CNBC.

Owned by U.S. President Donald Trump, the company on Monday announced the T1, a gold-colored device which it said would retail for $499. The smartphone will run Google ’s Android operating system.

The Trump Organization says the phone will be “built in the United States” — but experts note the phone was likely designed and would be manufactured by a Chinese firm.

“There is no way the phone was designed from scratch and there is no way it is going to be assembled in the U.S. or completely manufactured in the U.S.,” Francisco Jeronimo, vice president at International Data Corp., told CNBC on Tuesday. “That is completely impossible.”

Jeronimo suggested that the phone would likely be produced by a Chinese original device manufacturer, or ODM — a type of company that designs and manufacturers products based on the specifications of another firm.

“Despite being advertised as an American-made phone, it is likely that this device will be initially produced by a Chinese ODM,” Blake Przesmicki, an analyst at Counterpoint Research, said in a note Monday.

Jeff Fieldhack, research director at Counterpoint Research, added that “the U.S. does not have local manufacturing capabilities readily available.”

Smartphone manufacturing came into focus after Trump threatened tariffs on devices imported into the U.S. While those have yet to materialize, the American president has poured scrutiny on Apple ’s supply chain, urging the iPhone maker to manufacture its flagship handset in the U.S. The call is part of a broader desire from Trump to see more manufacturing of electronics be undertaken in the U.S.

Several experts have noted that manufacturing iPhones in the U.S. would be nearly impossible and would certainly raise the price of the product substantially. On top of that, getting large-scale manufacturing off the ground in the U.S. would take several years.