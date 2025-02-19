News.az
Tag:
Us-russia Talks
The U.S. President stated that he will have a phone conversation with Putin soon
30 Mar 2025-21:01
US and Russia set to release joint statement after talks on Black Sea ceasefire
25 Mar 2025-10:33
Russia and US complete 12-hour negotiations in Saudi Arabia
25 Mar 2025-00:28
Russia, UAE discuss Ukraine and OPEC+
24 Mar 2025-17:48
US-Russia talks on Ukraine to start in Saudi Arabia
24 Mar 2025-10:16
Putin discusses US talks and counterterrorism at security agency meeting
27 Feb 2025-21:56
Lavrov updates Iran on Russia-US talks
26 Feb 2025-19:29
Putin and Xi to discuss US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia, Kremlin says
22 Feb 2025-19:28
Baltic region braces for war as Russia and US discuss Ukraine's future
19 Feb 2025-22:57
Putin calls Kyiv's reaction to exclusion from US-Russia talks 'inappropriate'
19 Feb 2025-20:57
