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Warning Fire
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A person who breached security and entered a runway at Denver International Airport was struck and killed by a Frontier Airlines aircraft during takeoff late Friday night, authorities said. The collision triggered an engine fire warning and forced an emergency evacuation of passengers on board.10 May 2026-15:16
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The Iranian Navy has said it fired missiles and drones as warning shots at US warships approaching the Strait of Hormuz, in what it described as an attempt to challenge Iran’s control over the strategic waterway in the Persian Gulf.05 May 2026-11:42
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Emergency crews fought a fire late Wednesday night at a hospital in Pennsylvania, evacuating patients as flames spread through part of the facility, officials said.05 Feb 2026-11:26
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A fire broke out on Tuesday at a factory operated by confectionery company SPC Samlip in Siheung, South Korean authorities said, adding that no casualties had been reported as of the latest update.03 Feb 2026-11:09
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A Red Flag Warning has been issued for a high brush fire risk in the US State of Massachusetts.12 Nov 2024-15:43
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A fire in the Hudson Valley, the US State of New York, is underscoring the dangers of brush fires during this time of year.29 Oct 2024-15:17
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