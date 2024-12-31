2025–2035 trends: Key sectors and business opportunities in Azerbaijan - EXPERT OPINIONS

+ ↺ − 16 px

The business environment in Azerbaijan has been changing and developing in recent years. Due to the state's economic policies and international relations, business opportunities in the country may expand further in several areas over the next 10 years.



News.az analytical portal has reached out to Azerbaijani economists and entrepreneurs for analysis of what areas will open up opportunities for business development in the next 10 years.

In an exclusive interview with News.Az , outlined the country’s strategic priorities for the next decade. He emphasized that Azerbaijan is focusing on sectors aligned with global trends, including the green economy, information technology, and tourism.Bayramov highlighted the rising significance of the green economy, stating, “Over the next 10 years, Azerbaijan will prioritize industries that address global challenges and trends. This includes a growing focus on the production of environmentally friendly products and services. Such initiatives are vital for both export markets and domestic consumption, especially as green products gain prominence worldwide. The goal is to ensure sustainability and competitiveness in the global market.”He stressed that this shift is expected to lead to increased demand for export-oriented green products and services within Azerbaijan, reflecting the global push for sustainable development.Bayramov also underscored the growing importance of information technology (IT) and online services. “The transition to cashless payments has significantly boosted the demand for digital services,” he explained. “In the coming years, we anticipate increased opportunities for businesses in IT and online services. Moreover, Azerbaijan is likely to see the expansion of the virtual currency market, encompassing both electronic money and cryptocurrencies.”He noted that the Central Bank of Azerbaijan is already exploring blockchain technology and cryptocurrency policies, which could pave the way for innovative business ventures. “The virtual currency market has the potential to become an attractive sector for Azerbaijani businesses,” Bayramov added.Tourism remains a cornerstone of Azerbaijan’s economy, and Bayramov predicts significant growth in this sector, particularly in the liberated territories of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. “These regions hold immense tourism potential, which we aim to capitalize on in the coming years. Health tourism, in particular, is expected to see increased demand, catering to both domestic and international visitors,” he said.He highlighted that health tourism could secure a more prominent role in Azerbaijan’s tourism industry as entrepreneurs develop specialized offerings. This aligns with broader trends in global tourism, where wellness and health-related travel are gaining traction.The economist also pointed to emerging opportunities in agriculture and food production. “There is growing demand for processed food products and ecologically clean food. These sectors offer significant potential for Azerbaijani businesses, particularly in export markets,” Bayramov explained.He added that tapping into these opportunities could not only enhance revenue streams for local businesses but also strengthen Azerbaijan’s position in international markets.In an interview with News.az , shared her insights on the significant opportunities Azerbaijan will witness over the next decade. She highlighted the strategic sectors poised for growth, driven by both domestic needs and international market demands.Azerbaijan, known for its energy resources, is shifting focus toward sustainability to align with global efforts to combat climate change. The government is set to implement new legislation and incentives to enhance energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.Bayramova pointed to the country’s abundant potential in solar and wind energy, which opens the door for investments in renewable energy projects, energy storage systems, and carbon credit markets. "With the right investment and state support, startups and projects in renewable energy can thrive. The integration of solar energy, for instance, could even support innovative applications like Bitcoin mining, showcasing its profitability," she explained. Such efforts could transform Azerbaijan into a leader in renewable energy technologies.The digital economy is advancing rapidly, and Azerbaijan is embracing this trend. The government has launched initiatives to foster the IT sector, recognizing the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.Bayramova noted, “Startups focused on software development, AI applications, and blockchain technologies have significant potential. By creating digital products tailored for local and international markets, Azerbaijan can position itself as a global tech player.” Opportunities in healthcare, education, finance, and industry through digital innovation are particularly promising, driven by increased expertise in AI and data analytics.Azerbaijan’s rich history, culture, and natural beauty make it a unique destination for global tourism. As the industry rebounds post-COVID-19, the country is focusing on ecological, adventure, and cultural tourism.“Investments in infrastructure and luxury hospitality services, as well as creating unique experiences, will elevate Azerbaijan’s tourism appeal,” Bayramova emphasized. She believes entrepreneurs can capitalize on transforming local traditions and cultural heritage into marketable tourism products, creating a unique draw for international visitors.Agriculture remains one of Azerbaijan’s most promising industries. Bayramova highlighted the potential for exporting high-quality organic products to global markets. “The state is encouraging investments in agribusiness and agrotechnology, which creates opportunities for branding and exporting processed food products,” she said.She encouraged entrepreneurs to focus on sustainable farming practices, modern agricultural equipment, and the development of ecological and organic products. These efforts will not only meet international demand but also enhance Azerbaijan’s reputation as a reliable agricultural exporter.Healthcare is another sector poised for substantial growth in Azerbaijan. The government’s reforms and focus on biotechnology and pharmaceutical production are paving the way for new opportunities.Bayramova highlighted, “The development of e-health services, remote diagnostics, and personalized healthcare solutions will drive this sector forward. Investments in biotech and pharmaceutics will not only meet local needs but also cater to increasing foreign demand.”Azerbaijan’s strategic location along the Middle Corridor positions it as a vital link between Europe and Asia. This unique advantage enables the development of transport infrastructure, freight logistics, and smart cities.Bayramova acknowledged existing challenges, such as the lack of GPS tracking in container transport, and emphasized the need for digitalization in logistics. “Improving technology and transparency in transport services will lead to more efficient operations and greater profitability,” she explained. Entrepreneurs have the opportunity to participate in infrastructure projects and establish innovative digital platforms to optimize Azerbaijan’s logistics capabilities.To harness these opportunities, Bayramova stressed the importance of aligning with global trends and leveraging international partnerships. “Businesses in Azerbaijan must embrace innovative approaches, invest in technology, and create models that open doors to global markets. With the right support, these efforts can bring transformative changes to the local economy,” she concluded.

