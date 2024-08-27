Azerbaijan's unique project on Lake Boyukshor: A new level of solar energy

+ ↺ − 16 px

In recent years, Azerbaijan has made significant progress in embracing renewable energy, positioning itself as a key player in the global shift toward green power. As the world moves towards sustainable energy solutions, Azerbaijan is leveraging its unique geographical and environmental advantages to spearhead innovative projects. One of the most notable is the country's bold initiative in floating solar power, marking a pivotal moment in its energy transition. This text explores the latest developments in Azerbaijan's solar power initiatives, highlighting the nation's ambitious plans to harness solar energy and contribute to a sustainable future.

One of the most remarkable examples of Azerbaijan's innovative approach is the recent launch of a floating solar power plant on Lake Boyukshor in Baku. This project is not just another step towards sustainability; it represents a groundbreaking achievement for the country’s renewable energy sector. The launch of this plant signifies more than just a commitment to green energy—it’s a clear indicator that Azerbaijan is serious about leading in this space. Built under the "Knowledge Sharing and Technical Assistance for Floating Solar Panel Systems" project, this unique facility boasts a capacity of 100 kW AC, with 95 kW from the floating part and 5 kW from land-based components. The plant is set to generate over 160,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, symbolizing Azerbaijan’s dedication to embracing renewable energy solutions as it prepares to host the COP29 climate conference in November.The significance of this project extends beyond its scale. Developed by the Spanish company Gamma Solutions and funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), it represents a major milestone for Azerbaijan's renewable energy journey. According to Candice McDeigan, the head of ADB's Azerbaijan office, while the project might be small in scale, it marks a significant step forward in green energy, optimizing the use of both water and solar resources. The floating solar power plant at Boyukshor, composed of three main blocks of solar panels, adds to Azerbaijan’s growing portfolio of green energy projects.Azerbaijan's solar power production has surged recently, now accounting for 15% of its total energy mix, with expectations to reach 24% by 2030. Floating solar stations like the one at Boyukshor are particularly beneficial in densely populated countries with limited land, and experts are excited about their efficiency. The water keeps the panels cool, which boosts their performance, and this technology doesn't take up valuable land space, nor does it require the expropriation of agricultural land. Additionally, floating solar installations help reduce water evaporation in the reservoirs they’re built on, adding another layer of environmental benefits.The potential of floating solar plants extends beyond energy generation. In some countries, such as South Korea, these installations have even become home to thriving fish farms, promoting ecological harmony. South Korea was one of the pioneers of floating photovoltaic (PV) systems, and studies have shown that these installations are environmentally friendly, promoting fish spawning, increasing aquatic plant life, and reducing algae growth. Such benefits have spurred the growth of floating solar plants globally, with Japan and China leading the charge in this innovative field.Azerbaijan is part of this global trend, and its recent solar energy production figures reflect the country's rapid progress. In the first half of 2024 alone, production increased ninefold, from 32.3 million kWh to 286.6 million kWh. Overall, renewable energy production nearly doubled compared to the same period last year, reaching 2,032.4 million kWh. This growth is supported by Azerbaijan's massive renewable energy potential, with 27,000 MW up for grabs—23,000 MW of that from solar power alone.Looking ahead, Azerbaijan continues to expand its solar energy capacity with ambitious projects such as the Garadagh Solar Power Plant, the largest solar power plant in the region, and the planned Shafag solar power plant in the Jabrayil district. These projects, supported by strategic partnerships and investments, underscore Azerbaijan’s commitment to a sustainable energy future. By 2030, the country aims to produce up to 5 GW of solar and wind energy.Azerbaijan is setting the stage for a bright, solar-powered future. The solar panel project on Lake Boyukshor is a significant step in Azerbaijan's ambitious journey towards a sustainable and green future. As one of the country's pioneering initiatives in renewable energy, this project is a testament to Azerbaijan's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and embracing innovative solutions for clean energy.Beyond its technical achievements, the Boyukshor project holds symbolic importance as Azerbaijan prepares to host COP-29, serving as a tangible example of how the country is not only meeting its energy needs through renewable sources but also actively contributing to global climate goals. Through such initiatives, Azerbaijan is positioning itself as a leader in the regional push for sustainable development, demonstrating that with the right vision and action, a greener future is within reach.

