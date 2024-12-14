'Blue Bloods' series finale: The Reagan family unite to save New York City
From left: Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko, Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan, Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan, Sami Gayle as Nicky Reagan-Boyle, Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan on 'Blue Bloods'. Photo: John Paul Filo/CBS
The Reagan family came together in a powerful and emotional Blue Bloods series finale to protect New York City after a dangerous threat put their lives at risk.The Friday, December 13, episode began with the murder of an NYC judge, which sent shockwaves through the city. As Detectives Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) started to look into the killing, beat cops Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) and Luis Badillo (Ian Quinlan) responded to a carjacking call heard over the radio, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Eddie and Badillo are ambushed by gunmen on motorcycles as soon as they get out of their vehicle — and they’re both shot. Across town, two men on a different motorcycle fire at Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh), who is rushed to the hospital.
At the Assistant District Attorney’s office, Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) and her coworkers are surprised to receive a menacing video from a masked man saying that the gangs of New York are united and prepared to continue to kill officials and officers unless certain prisoners are released.
Everyone soon realizes that their cases are all connected, with the Ace Double Tres (ADT) gang and Carlos Ramirez (Manny Perez) at the center of the mayhem.
Before the mayor goes into surgery for his injuries, he gives Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) the keys to the city and tells him to “get us out of this.” Frank does just that and uses all the resources at his disposal, which includes Erin asking her ex-husband, Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann), to pull a few strings and get him a sit-down with prisoner Lorenzo Batista (Edward James Olmos), whose son shot the mayor.
Despite being worried about his wife, Eddie, who survived her attack, Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), worked with his nephew Joe Hill (Will Hochman) to track down one of the shooters. Badillo, unfortunately, does not make it.
Eddie, meanwhile, doesn’t stay down long and jumps back into action after Ramirez’s daughter — who fans met earlier this season — called her and said her dad was scaring her. After his own brush with death, Danny tracked down Ramirez, saved his daughter and took him into custody (using his usual charm and pull as a father himself).
Jamie and Joe eventually track down the gunman who shot Badillo when he came to visit his newborn baby at the hospital. Before taking him away, Jamie called for Eddie to cuff him, which she did using Badillo’s police cuffs. The mayor’s shooter was also found and apprehended.
After a troubling few days, the Reagans get all the bad guys responsible for the threats and shootings. Following Badillo’s police funeral — which everyone attended — the family celebrated their win with a family dinner.
In addition to Frank, Danny, Erin, Jamie and Eddie, grandpa Henry Reagan (Len Cariou) and Frank’s grandchildren, Nicky (Sami Gayle), Jack (Tony Terraciano) and Sean (Andrew Terracino), all had seats at the table. Erin’s on-again, off-again partner Jack was also sitting beside her.
“We’ve got a lot to be thankful for. Looking around this table, I gotta say, I couldn’t be more proud and grateful,” Frank gushed before they all said grace one last time.