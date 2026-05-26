Bulgaria hosts NATO Strike Back 26 training force

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Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defense said that its highways and railways were used to move personnel and military equipment for the “Strike Back 26” exercise involving NATO forces.

The direct tactical strike back 26 live-fire exercise will involve the armed forces of Bulgaria, Romania, the United States, and Turkey, as well as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) combat group, News.Az reports, citing Voi.

"From May 26 to June 13, 2026, the movement of military personnel and equipment along Bulgarian highways and railway lines is expected to take place," the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense said in a statement quoted by Sputnik, Monday, May 25.

The exercise will be held at Koren Field, near the southern Bulgarian city of Haskovo.

News.Az