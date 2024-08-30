'China and African nations work to maintain global peace'

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson stated on Friday that China and African countries both advocate for and actively work towards maintaining international peace and security while promoting global development and prosperity, News.Az reports citing Xinhua .

Some African figures have said that both Africa and China face complex challenges, and it is important that the two sides jointly uphold multilateralism, safeguard world peace and development, and contribute wisdom and strength to improving global governance.Spokesperson Lin Jian told a daily press briefing that China and Africa endured colonialist and imperialist suppression and invasion, and the two sides supported each other and fought together on the road of anti-colonialism and anti-imperialism, and won independence of the countries and liberation of the nations."Therefore, we deeply cherish independence, self-determination, fairness and justice; we agree on the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence; we are committed to building an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization; and we both aim to make the international order more just and equitable," he said.Lin pointed out that China and Africa practice true multilateralism, uphold the international system with the UN at its core, the international order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms governing international relations with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter as the basis, and reject colonialist approaches and hegemonic moves.He said that the two sides firmly support each other's core interests and uphold developing countries' just position, working to build an open world economy, tear down walls rather than erect walls, seek openness rather than exclusion, and enable developing countries to better share the benefit of globalization.China and African countries stand for bridging the gap between rich countries and poor ones, reject all forms of interference by big powers and economic coercion, and ask developed countries to face up to their historical responsibilities and deliver on their development commitments, Lin said, adding that both sides are committed to promoting the political settlement of international and regional hotspot issues, advocate dialogue to bridge differences and cooperation to resolve disputes, and call for ceasefire of the Ukraine crisis and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.The two sides firmly support efforts of transcending cultural estrangement through exchanges and promoting inclusiveness and mutual learning among civilizations, and advocate that the representation and say of developing countries, especially African countries, need to be increased in the international governance system, Lin said, adding that China is the first to support the African Union's full membership in the G20 and welcomes more African countries to join the big family of BRICS.China and Africa are the staunch force for defending the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, upholding the purposes of the UN Charter, and safeguarding multilateralism and international fairness and justice. "At the upcoming FOCAC Summit next week, the two sides will enhance unity and cooperation among developing countries to augment the strength of the Global South, jointly champion international fairness and justice, and advance the peace and development of the world," said Lin.

News.Az